Hyman tallied the game-winning goal and placed three shots on net in Sunday's 5-2 win over Philadelphia.

Hyman struck the back of the net with less than two minutes remaining in the opening frame to secure Sunday's go-ahead goal. Overall, the 34-year-old winger is up to four goals, five points, 24 shots on net and six hits across 11 appearances this season. While the 2026-27 campaign has been riddled with injuries for Hyman so far, he's posted respectable numbers when healthy. While he's not skating on the team's top line at even strength, his history of goal-scoring success and secondary usage on the power play should keep him relevant in deep fantasy leagues moving forward.