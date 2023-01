Hyman notched two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Hyman helped out on both of Leon Draisaitl's tallies in the contest. This was Hyman's third multi-point effort in his last nine games -- he's picked up five goals and five assists in that span. The 30-year-old winger continues to provide steady play in all zones with 47 points, a plus-6 rating, 173 shots on net and 49 hits through 44 outings this season.