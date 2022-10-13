Hyman registered two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Hyman helped out on a pair of Connor McDavid's three goals in the game. While he started on the second line, the Oilers mixed and matched forwards after a slow start with a shorthanded lineup, and Hyman saw 21:27 of ice time in the game. He had a career-high 54 points last season and should be poised to meet or exceed that level of production with consistent playing time alongside McDavid or Leon Draisaitl throughout the campaign.