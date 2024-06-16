Hyman notched two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

Hyman helped out on second-period tallies by Connor McDavid and Darnell Nurse. These helpers were Hyman's first points in four games during the Stanley Cup Finals, as the Panthers had neutralized the Oilers' top players in the first three contests. The winger is up to 20 points, 84 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-9 rating over 22 playoff outings. If the Oilers can gain traction on the power play, Hyman should see an uptick in offense.