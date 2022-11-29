Hyman produced three assists and five shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

Hyman set up Connor McDavid's power-play marker in the second period and a pair of third-period tallies from Tyson Barrie and Evan Bouchard. Entering Monday, Hyman had been held off the scoresheet for a season-high three straight games. He's had few dry spells as part of the Oilers' productive top six, and he's up to nine goals, 13 helpers, 79 shots, 28 hits and a minus-2 rating in 22 contests overall.