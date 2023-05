Hyman recorded three assists, five shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

All three of Hyman's helpers came in the first period, and two were on the power play. The winger was a 36-goal scorer in the regular season, but he's been more of a playmaker lately with two tallies and seven helpers through eight playoff contests. He's added 26 shots on net, 30 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating while filling a top-six role.