Hyman scored twice on seven shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Utah.

Hyman scored in the first and second period before setting up a Mattias Janmark tally in the third. This was after Hyman was limited to three points over his previous seven games before missing one due to an undisclosed injury. The winger is now at 24 goals, 40 points, 178 shots on net, 46 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 62 appearances. The Oilers are pretty comfortably in a playoff spot, so don't be surprised if they play it safe regarding injuries, as they can afford to give players rest if needed.