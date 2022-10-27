Hyman registered two points as the Blues suffered a 3-1 loss Wednesday.

For the third time in four games, Hyman connected on a goal and an assist. The 30-year-old left winger converted on his third goal with 27 seconds remaining and goalie Jordan Binnington pulled in favor of an extra attacker. Hyman, who had five shots and a plus-2 rating, opened Wednesday on a new reconfigured top line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. During four of his seven outings, Hyman has produced two-point efforts.