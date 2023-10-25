Hyman notched an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Wild.

While the Oilers' offense has sputtered a bit early in the season, Hyman's done his part with two goals and five helpers through six games. He helped out on a Warren Foegele tally in the second period. Hyman has added 15 shots on net, 11 hits and eight blocked shots, but he's also gone minus-3. With Connor McDavid (upper body) out of the lineup, Hyman was on the second line with Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Tuesday, a supporting cast which is slightly less encouraging for his ability to sustain strong offense in the short term.