Hyman recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Hyman's goal drought reached five games Tuesday, but he's made up for it with five helpers in that span. He assisted on a Leon Draisaitl tally Tuesday, which ended up being the game-winner. Through 14 contests overall, Hyman has been a key contributor with six goals, 10 assists, four power-play points, 52 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating.