Hyman scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Hyman opened the scoring late in the first period and set up Leon Draisaitl's second tally in the middle frame. With five goals and three helpers over his last eight contests, Hyman continues to be a highly effective part of the Oilers' elite offense. The winger has 34 goals and 46 assists through 74 outings overall, securing his first 80-point campaign. He's added 262 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-11 rating.