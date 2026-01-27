Hyman scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Hyman logged his second multi-point effort in a row. He's earned eight goals and four assists over his last nine outings, a span that includes five multi-point efforts. The 33-year-old winger is up to 21 goals, 35 points (12 on the power play), 112 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-12 rating over 35 contests. He's a must-have player in fantasy as long as he continues to play alongside Connor McDavid.