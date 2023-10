Hyman scored a goal and three assists on one shot in the Oilers' 6-1 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Hyman extended the Oilers' lead to 2-0, jamming in a deflected pass from Evan Bouchard. He would also add assists on Leon Draisaitl's first power-play goal as well as goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Warren Foegele. After posting a career-best 36 goals and 83 points last season, Hyman is off to another great start with five points in three games.