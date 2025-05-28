Hyman sustained an apparent upper-body injury in Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Stars and won't return to the contest, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Hyman got tangled up with Mason Marchment in the first period, and the Edmonton winger came away worse for wear. He was ruled out during the first intermission, which is a little concerning considering the Oilers are not typically forthcoming with injury updates. If Hyman can't play in Game 5 on Thursday, Jeff Skinner or Max Jones are the top candidates to take his place in the lineup.