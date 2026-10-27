Hyman sustained an upper-body injury in the second period of Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings and did not return, according to Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site.

Hyman was injured after taking a relatively routine hit from Andreas Englund. Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton conveyed that Hyman will likely be out for at least a week, as it looked like the winger may have been concussed on the play. More information on Hyman's status should be available before Wednesday's home divisional matchup against the Flames.