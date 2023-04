Hyman scored an empty-net goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Hyman has tallied six times and added three assists over his last 10 games. The winger's tally Wednesday secured the Oilers' sixth straight win. He's up to 35 goals, 81 points, 265 shots on net, 76 hits and a plus-11 rating through 76 appearances in a top-six role.