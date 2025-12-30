Hyman scored an empty-net goal and put two shots on net in Monday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Hyman scored against Winnipeg's empty net to seal Monday's narrow victory. With the tally, he is up to 11 goals, 21 points, 60 shots on net and 32 hits through 21 games this season. The 33-year-old winger now has a five-game point streak, and all 11 of his goals have been scored across the Oilers' last 15 games. His point-per-game production since his season debut makes him a lock for all fantasy lineups and has him on pace for his third campaign in the last four years with 60-plus points, even though he missed 19 contests to begin the season.