Hyman scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Hyman stretched the Oilers' lead to 6-2 in the third period. With nine goals and two assists over 12 games in December, Hyman continues to be an excellent finisher in the top six. He's up to 21 tallies, 34 points, 121 shots on net, 27 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 33 contests overall, often playing alongside Connor McDavid.