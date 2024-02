Hyman scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Hyman tied the game at 3-3 with his third-period tally. The winger has been one of the best finishers in the league lately, racking up 10 goals with four assists and 47 shots over 13 games since the start of January. For the season, he's at 31 tallies, 48 points, 168 shots, 38 PIM, 38 hits and a plus-18 rating through 46 appearances. Hyman should continue to rack up offense in a top-line role.