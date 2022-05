Hyman notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 4.

Hyman set up a Connor McDavid tally in the third period. Two of Hyman's four points in five playoff contests have come with the man advantage. The winger has added 17 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-3 rating while logging top-six minutes in the postseason.