Hyman scored a power-play goal on two shots, added six hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Hyman was credited with the Oilers' fifth goal. An Evan Bouchard shot hit Hyman in the face and deflected into the net. The winger was fine to finish the contest and nearly had another goal off his body, but further review indicated it hit something else. Hyman has two goals, two assists, 18 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-1 rating through five playoff outings.