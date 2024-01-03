Hyman collected a goal and two assists in Edmonton's 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Hyman is on a roll, supplying four goals and seven points over his last five appearances. That's pushed him up to 22 goals and 37 points in 34 contests this season. Although the 31-year-old was a solid contributor with Toronto, his production has jumped substantially since joining Edmonton in 2021-22, thanks in no small part to his placement on the Oilers' top line and first power-play unit. Hyman is expected to maintain his role, which should help in his quest to challenge his 2022-23 career highs of 36 goals and 83 points.