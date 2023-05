Hyman recorded a goal and an assist in Edmonton's 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5 on Friday.

Both of Hyman's points came in the first period while Edmonton was on the power play. This was his third multi-point contest in the span of five outings, giving him a goal and eight points in that stretch, including five points with the man advantage. Through 11 playoff appearances this year, Hyman has three goals and 11 points.