Hyman scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Hyman continues to play well in a top-six role. Over his last 11 games, he has seven goals and four assists. The winger isn't as prolific a scorer as some of his teammates, but he's put up 36 tallies, 83 points, 267 shots on net, 76 hits and a plus-13 rating through 77 appearances.