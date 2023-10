Hyman tallied a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Flame in Sunday's Heritage Classic.

Hyman extended Edmonton's lead to 2-0 midway through the first period, burying a feed from Leon Draisaitl on an odd-man rush. Hyman would add a second point in the third period with an assist on Vincent Desharnais' tally. The 31-year-old Hyman now has three goals and six assists through his first eight games this year after posting a career-high 36 goals and 83 points in 83 contests last season.