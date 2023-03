Hyman scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Hyman has scored in three straight games and has points in four straight and five of his last six. The 30-year-old winger tallied in the second period to give the Oilers a 6-3 lead. He's up to 78 points (25 on the power play) with 255 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-9 rating through 72 appearances this season.