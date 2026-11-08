Hyman notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Hyman missed five games due to a neck injury, his second stretch of absences already this season. Even when healthy, he's been limited to the second line, though he maintains a power-play role. The 34-year-old winger has two points, 14 shots on net, five hits and a minus-2 rating over seven appearances. Given his net-front playing style, Hyman is prone to take a lot of bumps throughout the year, which could lead to higher injury risk.