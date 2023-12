Hyman logged an assist and seven shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Hyman set up Ryan McLeod's empty-net tally. Since Nov. 11, Hyman has eight goals and five assists over nine contests, though he missed Tuesday's game due to an illness. The top-line winger is up to 23 points, 71 shots on net, 20 hits, six power-play points and a plus-2 rating through 21 appearances.