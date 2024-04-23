Hyman scored three times on nine shots, dished an assist, doled out five hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 1.

Hyman rested in the regular-season finale, and it was well earned after his 54-goal, 77-point campaign. The winger kept the offense up in the playoff opener, scoring once in each frame to power the Oilers' offense. Hyman's chemistry with Connor McDavid is quite prevalent, and their continued success figures to play a large role in how far the Oilers go this spring.