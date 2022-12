Hyman was credited with an assist during a 2-1 victory over the host Flames on Tuesday.

Hyman, who is putting together a career campaign, extended his point streak to three games by helping Connor McDavid convert the game-winner during a man-advantage situation. With 12 power-play points in 35 appearances, the 30-year-old left winger already has two more than he amassed in 76 outings last season. Hyman added two shots in 20:29 of ice time, including 3:54 on the power play, versus the Flames.