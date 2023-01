Hyman logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Hyman has three goals and four assists over his last six games, with five of those points coming on the power play. The 30-year-old winger helped out on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally in Tuesday's loss. Hyman has 41 points (15 on the power play), 143 shots, 43 hits and a plus-5 rating through 38 contests as one of the Oilers' fixtures in the top six.