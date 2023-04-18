Hyman notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal, eight hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Hyman usually chips in around a hit per game in the regular season, but he clearly upped his intensity for the Oilers' playoff opener. The 30-year-old winger helped out on Evan Bouchard's first-period marker. Hyman enjoyed a career year in the regular season with 36 tallies, 47 assists, 26 power-play points and 276 shots on net, and he should continue to play a significant role in the top six.