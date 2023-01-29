Hyman scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Hyman was involved in three straight goals in a span of 2:33 during the second period. The sudden surge of offense gave the Oilers all they needed in the win, and also helper Hyman reach the 60-point mark for the season. He's earned an impressive six goals and 10 assists during his seven-game point streak. With 26 tallies, 34 helpers, 189 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-16 rating through 49 contests overall, the winger remains a very productive part of a strong offense.