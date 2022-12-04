Hyman provided two assists (one on the power play), five shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Hyman has seven assists during a four-game point streak, though he's been a bit unlucky to come up empty on 18 shots in that span. The winger continues to see a fantastic role on the top line with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, which could help to explain Hyman's uptick in playmaking. He's at nine goals, 17 helpers, 92 shots, 31 hits and a plus-2 rating through 25 outings this season.