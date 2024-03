Hyman scored two goals on three shots and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Hyman logged his third multi-goal effort in his last five games. The winger's goal streak ended in a 2-1 win over the Kraken on Saturday, but he has 10 tallies over his last eight outings and 42 goals on the season. Hyman's showing no signs of slowing down as he looks for back-to-back 80-point seasons. The winger is at 61 points, 211 shots on net, 57 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-25 rating over 58 appearances.