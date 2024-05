Hyman scored a goal on seven shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Connor McDavid took a shot that banked in off Hyman's body at 2:02 of the first period. With four goals and an assist over his last five games, Hyman's offense is humming along at a fine pace. He's up to 13 tallies, 16 points, 63 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-7 rating through 15 playoff contests while filling a top-line role.