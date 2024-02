Hyman scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Hyman has scored in three straight games, but this was his first power-play point since Jan. 18. The 31-year-old winger also has just one multi-point effort since that date, but he's been consistent with eight goals and two assists over his last 13 outings. Hyman is up to 35 goals, 54 points (14 on the power play), 190 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-20 rating through 53 appearances.