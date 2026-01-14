Hyman scored two goals and put three shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville.

Both of Hyman's twine finders came on power plays, with his first goal tying the game at one apiece before his second gave the Oilers a brief 3-2 lead. Overall, the 33-year-old winger has 16 goals, 27 points, 83 shots on net and 32 hits through 28 games this season. Hyman's goals helped extend the point streak of Connor McDavid, who reached the 20-game mark Tuesday. Hyman should not only continue to play a key part in that storyline, but is also on track to finish the season near a point-per-game pace after missing the first month with a wrist injury.