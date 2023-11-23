Hyman scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 31-year-old winger got the Oilers on the board late in the first period, getting left alone in front of Antti Raanta long enough to whack home the rebound on his own shot, but Hyman's squad was already down 4-0 by that point. It's the second multi-goal performance of the season for the former Maple Leaf, and Hyman's showing that his 2022-23 breakout was no fluke -- he already has 10 goals and 17 points through 18 games to kick off the current campaign.