Hyman notched an assist, four shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Hyman helped out on Leon Draisaitl's goal just 42 seconds into the game. The helper was Hyman's first point of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger shattered his career highs last year with 36 goals, 83 points, 26 power-play points and 276 shots on goal over 79 contests. He should still put up strong numbers in 2023-24 as a fixture in the Oilers' top six and on the first power-play unit, though he's off to a bit of a slow start.