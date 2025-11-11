Hyman (wrist) won't play in Philadelphia on Wednesday but will make his 2025-26 debut either in Columbus on Thursday or Saturday in Raleigh, Jason Gregor reports Tuesday.

Hyman is a possibility for Thursday's game, but the right-shot winger will definitely be available Saturday against the Hurricanes. Furthermore, the hope is for Hyman to be ready by Thursday, but that "will depend on final test," per Gregor. The 33-year-old could be eased into action in the early going, but he'll certainly fill a prominent role this season for a struggling Oilers club that is 7-6-4 to this point.