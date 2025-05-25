Hyman scored twice on four shots, added an assist, doled out 10 hits and went plus-5 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Hyman had gone three games without a point and six contests without a goal prior to Sunday. While he hasn't consistently made an impact on the scoresheet, he's been noticeable with physicality all postseason. This was his fifth game of the playoffs with 10 or more hits. Hyman is at five goals, six helpers, 29 shots on net, 109 hits and a plus-10 rating over 14 playoff contests.