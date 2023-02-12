Hyman had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.
The goal matched his career mark of 27, which was set last season in Edmonton. Hyman has 27 goals and 35 assists in 52 games, which is a remarkable 97-point pace for a complementary, albeit strong winger.
