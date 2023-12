Hyman tallied a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Hyman capped Edmonton's scoring in the opening minute of the third period, shoveling a feed from Connor McDavid past Petr Mrazek for his fifth power-play goal. The 31-year-old Hyman has eight goals and 13 points in his last eight games. Hyman now has a team-high 16 goals and 28 points through 25 contests this season.