Hyman scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Winnipeg.

Hyman scored the OT winner 1:22 into the extra frame, following up his own rebound for his 51st goal this season, clinching a 4-3 Edmonton victory. The 31-year-old Hyman now has goals in four straight games and eight in his last seven contests. He's tied with Sam Reinhart for second-most goals in the league behind Auston Matthews. Hyman's up to 70 points through 69 games this year.