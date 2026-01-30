Hyman scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Hyman tallied 1:06 into the extra session. This was his third straight game with a goal, and he earned his second game-winner of the campaign. The 33-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 14 assists, 114 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-13 rating through 36 appearances this season. Hyman continues to thrive on the top line and should have no trouble passing the 44-point effort he put up in 73 outings during the 2024-25 regular season.