Hyman scored a goal and added six hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Hyman tallied with 3:02 left in the third period to give the Oilers their first lead of the contest. The winger's tally stood as the game-winner. He has managed three goals, three assists, 15 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-2 rating over seven playoff outings. Hyman has largely been stuck in a middle-six role while Corey Perry gets a look for top-six shifts, though the Oilers' forward lines are almost always in flux.