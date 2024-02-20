Hyman scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

The Oilers trailed 3-2 entering the third period, but Hyman's tally put them ahead 4-3 just before the five-minute mark of the final frame. The winger has scored seven times and added two assists over his last 12 games, with Monday's goal being his 33rd of the season and his fifth game-winner. Hyman has added 18 assists, 183 shots on net, 49 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 51 outings as a steady scoring presence in the Oilers' top six.