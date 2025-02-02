Hyman scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Oilers loaded up their top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl playing together. Corey Perry was listed with that trio initially, but Perry plays limited minutes, so Hyman still got some shifts in a prominent role as one of the Oilers' most trusted forwards. The goal was Hyman's third in seven contests against the Maple Leafs since he left them for the Oilers in 2021-22. For the season, the 32-year-old winger is at 18 goals, 13 helpers, 137 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-15 rating over 47 appearances.