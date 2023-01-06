Hyman scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The Oilers' loss to the Kraken on Tuesday prompted some juggling of the lines. Hyman ended up on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- it's a good landing spot, and one that paid off with an insurance marker in the second period with helpers from his new linemates. With four goals and four helpers over his last seven contests, Hyman is in fine form. He's up to 18 tallies, 42 points, 148 shots, 44 hits and a plus-5 rating through 39 outings.